Williams, Marjorie

Marjorie Jardine Williams, 90, of Bedford, formerly of Lynchburg, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born in New York City on December 8,1929, a daughter of Arthur and Genevieve Jardine. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joseph T. Williams. She is survived by her three children, Joe and wife Suzann, Anita and husband, Jeff, and Bart and wife Dawn; granddaughters, and husbands, Rachel and Sean McGinness and Elise and Brandon Shaw; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Noah, Salem, Declan, Oliver & newborn Rory; and her sister, Gene. She graduated from Guilford College in 1951, where she majored in French & English. She taught school until her children were born, was a Life Member of Lynchburg Council of Garden Clubs and a longtime member of Otterville Methodist Church, where she had many very dear friends. She was a remarkable woman and will be greatly missed. There will be a graveside service and celebration of her life at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Ebenezer Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Wilkerson officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Liberty Godparents Home or Gleaning for the World. For those wishing to send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory Bedford is assisting the family.
