Wilson, Margaret Lee Haas

Margaret Lee Haas Wilson, of Appomattox, Va., passed away on her 100th birthday, July 29, 2020. Born in Lynchburg, Va., she was married to her high school sweetheart, John Hannon Wilson for 56 years. Margaret was a resident of Appomattox for 80 years. During that time, she was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church and various clubs and associations. She was a Girl Scout leader, homemaker, and later in life worked as a florist and in retail sales. She was very artistic, loved the outdoors, especially gardening, and was a seamstress for her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, six brothers, five sisters, and her grandson. She is survived by her children, Jane Wilson Wilkerson (Edward) and Stephen Parker Wilson (Susan); three grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the Babcock Manor staff who cared for her. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Liberty Cemetery, Appomattox. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
