Wilson, Patricia Miles

May 5, 1940 - July 12, 2020 Patricia Ann Miles Wilson, 80, ofGoode, passed away onSunday, July 12, 2020,at The DeHeavenly Home in Altavista. She was the loving wife of the former Robert Wilson Sr. for 55 years. Patriciawas born in Lynchburg toEmory Martin Miles and Katherine Wright Miles onMay 5, 1940. She was a homemaker who devoted her life to caring for her family. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Nancy Yeatts; granddaughter, Brittany Yeatts; brothers, Thomas (Anne) Miles and George (Jane) Nace; sisters, Iris Watts and Nancy Graham; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents, Emory and Katherine Miles; daughters, Katherine Wilson, Joan Wilson, and Ann Wilson; son, Robert Wilson Jr.; son-in-law, Robert Yeatts; brothers, Garland Miles, Larry Miles, and Raymond John Kelly; sister, Helen Wiley; and infant sister, Linda Darnell Miles. Funeral service will be held in the chapel at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at2 p.m. Burial will follow atRock Pike Baptist Church Cemetery in Forest. Visitation will be held atthe funeral home one hour prior to the funeral service. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the owner and staff of The DeHeavenly Home in Altavista and Centra Hospice for their recent care as well as Kindred Home Health Care nurses, CNA, and therapists for their many years of care. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory-Waterlick Chapel 21914 Timberlake Road
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
2:00PM-2:30PM
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
3:00PM-3:15PM
1117 Blackwater Rd.
Forest, VA 24502
