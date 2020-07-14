Wilson, Patricia Miles
0 entries

Wilson, Patricia Miles

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

May 5, 1940 - July 12, 2020 Patricia Ann Miles Wilson, 80, ofGoode, passed away onSunday, July 12, 2020,at The DeHeavenly Home in Altavista. She was the loving wife of the former Robert Wilson Sr. for 55 years. Patriciawas born in Lynchburg toEmory Martin Miles and Katherine Wright Miles onMay 5, 1940. She was a homemaker who devoted her life to caring for her family. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Nancy Yeatts; granddaughter, Brittany Yeatts; brothers, Thomas (Anne) Miles and George (Jane) Nace; sisters, Iris Watts and Nancy Graham; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents, Emory and Katherine Miles; daughters, Katherine Wilson, Joan Wilson, and Ann Wilson; son, Robert Wilson Jr.; son-in-law, Robert Yeatts; brothers, Garland Miles, Larry Miles, and Raymond John Kelly; sister, Helen Wiley; and infant sister, Linda Darnell Miles. Funeral service will be held in the chapel at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at2 p.m. Burial will follow atRock Pike Baptist Church Cemetery in Forest. Visitation will be held atthe funeral home one hour prior to the funeral service. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the owner and staff of The DeHeavenly Home in Altavista and Centra Hospice for their recent care as well as Kindred Home Health Care nurses, CNA, and therapists for their many years of care. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory-Waterlick Chapel 21914 Timberlake Road

+1 
Wilson, Patricia Miles
+1 
Wilson, Patricia Miles
To send flowers to the family of Patricia Wilson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 16
Visitation
Thursday, July 16, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 16, 2020
2:00PM-2:30PM
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jul 16
Burial
Thursday, July 16, 2020
3:00PM-3:15PM
Rock Pike Church Cemetery
1117 Blackwater Rd.
Forest, VA 24502
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Burial begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News