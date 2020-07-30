Witcher, Patrick A.
0 entries

Witcher, Patrick A.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Patrick A Witcher, 56, of AltaVista, Va., departed this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 1 until 6 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 9 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Lynch Station, Va. Due to COVID-19 and in compliance with the Governor's orders face mask will be required for all in attendance. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Witcher, Patrick A.
To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Witcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert