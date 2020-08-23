Womack, Alvin Allen

Alvin Allen Womack, 78, of Lynchburg passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born in Lynchburg, May 4, 1942, he was the son of the late James Stuart Womack, Jr. and Nancy Wilson Womack. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Stuart Womack, III and Danny Lee Womack. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gale Huffman Womack; one son, Terry Allen Womack; three daughters, Daronda Womack Wooldridge and husband Michael, Zandra Womack Ward and Jennifer Lynn Rosser; 11 grandchildren, Tiffany, Brian, Michael, Jasmine, Skyler, Kara, Kaysey, Gavin, Savannah, Faith and Elizabeth; 3 great grandchildren, Cade, Gabriella, Brody; and (1 will be here in November - Soren); 4 nieces; 3 nephews; and a multitude of friends (too many to list.) He was the owner and operator of "The Right Barber Shop" in downtown Lynchburg. He went to work there on December 1, 1959. Also, he was a co-founder and life member of the Old Dominion Knife Collectors Association and he loved collecting and trading knives (all types of memorabilia), especially anything to do with the history of Lynchburg. When younger, he enjoyed all different types of sports. Diving was one of his favorite things to do. He also enjoyed skating and met his wife at Merry Garden Skate. Later in life, working on his land and with his horses is what he enjoyed most and will always have a soft-spot for his pitbull, Luke. Alvin will forever be remembered for the love and dedication he set forth in being a barber. The barber shop will always be the place where close friends and family met to talk and solve all of the world's problems and fellowship. The Right Barber Shop was a country club for us. His friends and family loved and will miss him greatly! A memorial service celebrating his life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service until 4:00 p.m. The family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
