Wood, James "Bo" Dewey

James Dewey "Bo" Wood, 78, of Madison Heights, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at his residence. He was the loving husband of the late Shelby Clark Wood for 58 years. Born on October 21, 1941, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Oscar Samuel Wood and Maggie Pugh Wood. Bo retired from Buffalo Air. He was an avid NASCAR racing fan and raised and ran rabbit dogs. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. In addition to his parents and wife, Bo was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruby Washington, Joyce Seacrist, Madeline Bersch, and Connie Silby. Bo is survived by his children, Melinda Perdieu and her husband, Calvin, of Monroe, Michael Wood and his fiancée, Michelle Hight, of Rustburg and James Wood and his wife, Angie, of Madison Heights; four grandchildren, April Stinnette and her husband, Jimmy, Phillip Justin "P.J." Perdieu and his fiancée, Tiffany Meador, Kaitlyn Wood and Nathan Wood; five great-grandchildren, Jake Stinnette, Emily Stinnette, Sarah Stinnette, Logan Perdieu and Alexis Perdieu; and other loving family member and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Dave Cash officiating. Interment will follow at Meade Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel. The family would like to express a special thank you to the nurses of Centra Hospice and his daughter, Melinda for their loving care towards Bo. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Wood family (929-5712).
