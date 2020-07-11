Wood, Rebecca "Becky" Arlene

September 7, 1955 - July 9, 2020 Rebecca "Becky" Arlene Wood, 64, of Arrington, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1955, a daughter of the late Robert Madison Pillow and Lillian Paulean Woody Pillow. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Wayne Pillow and Robert Douglas Pillow. Becky was a packing specialist at Blue Dog Associates in Lovingston and attended St. Stephens Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, William C. "Billy" Wood; one brother, David Pillow of Georgia; two sisters, Fay Wood of Arrington and Jackie Shifflett of Dillwyn as well; as a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Wood Family Cemetery in Arrington with Pastor Dwayne Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 6, Lovingston, Virginia 22949. Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Virginia (434-263-4097). Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel 828 Front Street, Lovingston, Virginia 22949
