Wright, James Occie
Wright, James Occie

May 26, 1938 - July 30, 2020 James Occie Wright, 82, of Monroe passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on May 26, 1938, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Woodrow Wilson Wright and the late Vola Mae Duff Wright. Occie retired from the Old Dominion Job Corp, where he worked in transportation and was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Occie is survived by his two brothers, Wesley Wright (Mary) of Amherst and Ronnie Wright (Vickie) of Madison Heights; three nephews, Roger Wright, Brett Wright and Chad Wright; one niece, Sharon Burley; a special friend and caregiver, Shirley Haymore of Monroe; and other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor J.D. Surbaugh and Pastor Paul Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Amherst Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

