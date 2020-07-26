Phyllis Elneda Smith Wright, 90, of Moneta, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born in Arlington, New Jersey on March 12, 1930. She was a daughter of the late James Wilbur Smith, and Eugenia Victoria Winne Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Collins Wright, and a son, Randolph Brooks Wright. Phyllis was a member of Trinity Ecumenical Parrish. She attended Blackstone College in Virginia, and the Pratt Institute in New York. She was a very talented artist in multiple media, finally specializing in the making of porcelain dolls. Phyllis was an early member of the Original Doll Artists Council of America, and a member of the United Federation of Doll Clubs. Phyllis is survived by a son, Gary E. Wright and his wife, Cheryl Ann; two grandchildren, Kathryn Ruth Wright McNeal and her husband, Chris and Stephen Paul Wright. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Phyllis's memory, please consider Centra Hospice. Due to the pandemic no services are to be held. To send condolences online; please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.