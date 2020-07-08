Wright Sr., Ernest Ronald

September 15, 1944 - July 5, 2020 Ernest "Monk" Ronald Wright Sr., 75, of Lynchburg passed away at his residence on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was the husband of the late Judy Hudson Wright. Born in Lynchburg on September 15, 1944, he was a son of the late Clarence Lawhorne and Blanche Alieen Wright Ashworth. He was a retired shipping clerk with GNB and a member of Tree of Life Ministries. He was preceded in death by four daughters, Lisa Wright, Michelle Wright, Laura Wright, and Tina Bennett; five brothers, Dennis Wright, James Ashworth, Douglas Wright, Carroll Wright, and Clarence Wright. He is survived by five sons, Ernest Wright Jr. of Lynchburg, Jeff Wright of Lynchburg, Shawn Wright and his wife, Katherine of Lynchburg, Jeremy Wright and his wife, Crystal of Madison Heights, and Joshua Wright of Pennsylvania; a daughter, Erica Sowards of California; two brothers, Harvey Wright and his wife, Anita of Madison Heights, and Terry Ashworth and his wife, Marilyn of Lynchburg; 20 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Barbara Wright and Patsy Wright of Lynchburg, Minnie Wright of Rustburg, and Rebecca Ashworth of Amherst. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Mike Dodson officiating. Ernest will be available for viewing from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. The family will receive friends after the graveside service at the Light House Foursquare Church located at 3301 Fort Ave. Lynchburg, VA 24501. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331
