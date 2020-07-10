Wright, Stephen Wayne
Stephen Wayne Wright, 70, of Big Island, Va., died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Wayne R. Wright. He is survived by his mother Mrs. Ann B. Wright of Boonsboro, Va.; son, Christopher Wayne Wright of Bedford, Va.; grandchildren, Dana Fitzgerald, Tyler Wright, Heather Wright; Three great-granddaughters, sisters, Susan Scruggs and husband, Tom, Patty Fortune and husband, Ricky; special cousin, Charles Lee Wright; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, and all his "River Rat" friends whom he thought of as brothers. Steve was a veteran and served in the United States Army. He loved to fish and his time spent on the James river. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. Burch Messier Funeral Home, 317 West Main Street, Bedford (540-586-7360) is assisting the family.

