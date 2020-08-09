You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyatt, Wayne
0 entries

Wyatt, Wayne

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

GRETNA Va. Willie Wayne Wyatt, age 85, of Gretna died on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Centra Gretna Medical Center. Born June 21, 1935, in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late Acie Johnson Wyatt and Annie Laurie Dalton Wyatt. Mr. Wyatt was a member of Saint Andrews United Methodist Church and he was a farmer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching baseball. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Shelton Wyatt of Lynchburg; two daughters, Twila Wyatt and husband, Dr. Gary St. Clair of Forest, and Pansy Jordan and husband, John Jordan III of Lynchburg; one brother, Wallace Wyatt and wife, Barbara of Gretna; two sisters, Juanita Burnett of Gretna, and Shirley Witcher and husband, Wesley of South Carolina; four grandchildren, Paul Brockman and wife, Caroline of Culpepper, Mease Brockman of Fort Bragg, N.C., Beverley Grabe and husband, Jeremy of Pickerington, Ohio, and Wyatt Jordan of Lynchburg; and one great-grandchild, L.J. Grabe. Because of the pandemic no service will be held at this time. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.

+1 
Wyatt, Wayne
+1 
Wyatt, Wayne
To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Wyatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert