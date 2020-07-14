Younger, Annie

April 23, 1937 - July 8, 2020 Minister Annie Walker Jones Younger departed this life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 23, 1937 to the late Mrs. Alice Jones Layne. She was married to the late Minister Paul Younger Sr. for 65 years. Minister Younger was baptized and joined the St. Luke Baptist Church at an early age. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jennifer Younger; sons, Donnie Younger and Paul Younger Jr.; a grandson, Wayne Kevin Younger II; a great-grandson, Cortez Younger; her father, Samuel W. Marshall; and a sister, Samantha A. Marshall. Minister Younger loved her family and had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by her children, the Rev. Wayne K. Younger Sr. (Patricia) of Newport News, the Rev. Stacey Younger (India) of Lynchburg, and Alice Jackson (John) of Naruna; grandchildren, Alicia Ray, Christina Younger, Keith Younger, Sharmin Byrd, Nicole Younger, JaNel Brimm, Regan Younger, Carsyn Jackson and Jonna Jackson; great-grandchildren, Tamia Younger, Shaun Younger, Tierenni Younger, Kristjan Younger and Kyle Younger; siblings, Shirley Harrington of Baltimore, Maryland, James Marshall (Mary) of Lynchburg; sisters-in-law, Naomi Gilliam of Gladys, Yvonne Carter and Annie Miller, both of Lynchburg, Mae Catherine Younger of Naruna; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. An opportunity for public viewing will begin on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal 304 Lusardi Dr., Brookneal, VA 24528
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.