One dead in Fort Avenue motorcycle crash

A Lynchburg man died early Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash on Fort Avenue.

The wreck took place at 4:49 a.m. in the 1900 block of Fort Avenue. The motorcycle, ridden by Jermaine Lamont Jones, 41, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and hit a utility pole.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fort Avenue remained closed for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Officer Lucy at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

The investigation remains ongoing.