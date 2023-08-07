A Java man died from injuries he received in a crash in Campbell County on Aug. 1.

The crash happened on U.S. 501, less than a mile north of Virginia 686/Brown Mills Road at about 6:50 p.m. A 2006 Kawasaki ZX1000 motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 501 at a high rate of speed when it crested a hill and collided with a 1995 Chevrolet Camaro just as it was pulling out of a driveway.

The motorcyclist, Brian K. Witcher, 44, of Java, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where he died from his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The Chevrolet driver, Warren K. Minifee, 62, of Madison Heights, was not injured; he was wearing a seat belt.

No charges have been filed in the crash.