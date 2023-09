Great investment opportunity for an office, retail store, or restaurant in this space located in a high traffic area with a repaved parking lot, new roof 2022, new HVAC 2022, ADT alarm system, and fresh paint! One room on second floor, and finished basement in addition to main level space and two bathrooms. Lots of storage. Nice deck in back. The second parcel is half of the parking lot. Sale includes two parcels 08313003 and 08313004.