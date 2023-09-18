Don't miss out on this opportunity for a perfect starter or investment property nestled in the heart of Bedford County! This adorable home has a welcoming, private cottage feel, has been remodeled and is move-in ready! It is currently being used as an Airbnb. This home features a spacious living room with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with custom cabinets, separate dining area, large bedroom and an additional bedroom that could used for a walk-in closet or quiet office. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, new fixtures and replacement windows are just a few of the many upgrades to this property. Covered back deck, paved drive, storage shed and a breath-taking Blue Ridge Mountains view! Located just 5 minutes from the Blue Ridge Parkway. Come see this home for yourself today!