Lovely well cared for home. Jefferson Villa's is a lifestyle choice. The club house, pool & court yard with pond is manicured to perfection. Private patios create a beautiful entry way . This gated area allows for a different kind of front porch setting w/ plenty of room for flowers or container gardening. Lots of rich green grass and gorgeous trees & flowers adorn the entire community. While the square footage sounds small you will be impressed with the lay out of the open floor plan w a formal dinning space. The white cabinets that flow through out the kitchen are plentiful. There is so much prep space that is well spread out. This will not feel like a downsizing for any cooking enthusiast. Did I mention the double pantry closets near a huge walk in laundry room. One of the other perks is the size of this double car garage. There is a pull down attic and a huge off set area for even more storage. Great room has a fireplace. One of the closest units to the club house and pool.