Are you an investor or owner looking for your next renovation project? Welcome to 837 Brook St! This home has been cleaned out and demo has begun PLUS a brand new roof! Close to everything in the middle of Lynchburg, this property is ready for its next owner to get it over the finish line. With original historic features like hardwood floors that are dying to be refinished, with a little love and care this property could really shine. One bedroom main level and another (+ a bonus room!) upstairs, there is plenty of room to design this property into something brand new.