Welcome to a timeless home retreat where traditional log cabin construction meets modern convenience. This 1990 log cabin with three bedrooms and two bathrooms welcomes you into a world of rustic elegance. Step onto the expansive rear deck, an outdoor sanctuary that invites relaxation and gatherings, while the beautiful front porch provides a welcoming touch. The HVAC system and hot water heater are less than four years old, while the roof is ten years old. Inside, enjoy the open-concept living room, which is ornamented with the grandeur of classic log cabin support beams, emphasizing the rustic theme. Experience the flawless union of antique elegance and modern convenience by scheduling your private tour today and imagining yourself living in this classic architectural dream.