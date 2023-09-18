Beautiful Recently remodeled home with new siding, front door, light fixtures, granite countertops ,flooring, windows, paint and fenced yard. Master bedroom has luxury vinyl flooring, ceiling fan and full bath with double sink vanity with granite countertops, soaking tub, separate shower, his and hers walk-in closets. Two more bedrooms with nice size closets and another full bath with new vanity. Kitchen updated with white cabinets, granite countertops, nice island for more storage. Dining area, kitchen and living room all open and bright. Split bedroom design. Huge fenced in backyard--all level and backs up to middle school. Views of the peaks in backyard. Storage building/chicken coop will pass with property. Storage shed at driveway will pass as is with property.