Welcome to this 1964 tri-level home where history meets comfort. As you step in from the front door, you are invited in by a tiled foyer leading to livingroom & kitchen. 2 FP. Formal dinning room. Kitchen offers L shaped counter tops w/ access to the back patio w/ accent wall. From there you are offered a short stair climb up th wide steps and into the foyer. Walk up attic. 2 guest Rooms to the right and a nice size full bathroom, and linen closet. Adventure down the hall to your primary bedroom, private bathroom w his and her closets (one is a walk in closet). Beautiful hardwood floors upstairs. 2nd & 3rd rooms with lots of natural lighting . After falling in love with the idea of what this home could be you'll find yourself walking down to your oversize gathering room with separate formal front door. Nice size laundry room. Mudroom w walk out access to the single garage/work space & bonus room above. 3 bay garage w/motor home awning. Fenced in garden & petarea.Sold AS IS