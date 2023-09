Three bedroom brick ranch on quiet cul-de-sac. Beautiful newly renovated kitchen with all new custom cabinets, granite countertops, slate backsplash & tile floor. Gleaming refinished hardwood floors & a new heat pump are just a few of the upgrades to this charming home. Convenient location just a few minute from LU & all the amenities Lynchburg has to offer. The huge basement offers lots of room for expansions with a roughed in bathroom. There is also a large enclosed sun porch for entertaining.