Welcome to this beautiful, immaculate one owner home! Pristine inside and out with so much to offer such as hardwood floors, solid surface counters, kitchen appliances less than 3 years old and lots of cabinets in the eat in kitchen, primary bedroom suite w/bath, recently renovated den with waterproofing system in place within past 2 years, roof replaced approximately 1 year ago, brick sidewalks and patio, stamped concrete front and side porch, covered open breezeway from home to the massive 40 x 32 garage. The garage has so much potential with already having electricity, attached sunroom, fully finished bathroom, and full staircase to upper level. The garage could easily be more living quarters for the in laws or rental potential with some more finishing done. Patio has hook up already for hot tub. There are vinyl replacements windows throughout, newer gutters, lots of landscaping, and manicured lawn. The home is located in a cul-de-sac with only 4 other homes on the street.