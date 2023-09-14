This old farm house is located in a great area, surrounded by picturesque fields and rolling hills. However, the once-charming house is now in a state of disrepair, Despite its current condition, the old farm house still retains its charm and potential. The house is spacious and full of character.With some serious repairs and renovation work, the old farm house could be transformed into a beautiful home. The great location, combined with the unique features of the house, make it a diamond in the rough waiting to be polished