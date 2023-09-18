Beautiful Modern Farmhouse w/spacious floor plan offering 4 BR's, 3.5 BA's and huge 3 car garg. on 8.64 ac. in Walton Place subdivision. Upgrades include an open kit. & breakfast nook, w/quartz countertops, double ovens, & massive island overlooking the living area w/floor to ceiling gas FP and 10' ceilings. Walk in Pantry w/separate Bar & Wine Area & dining room. Primary Suite w/vaulted ceilings, gas FP, walk-in closets w/custom cabinetry and en-suite bath w/double vanity, luxurious shower, and freestanding tub. The 3-car garg. over 1300 SF, for vehicles & gym/storage area including an unfin. space of 668 SF w/separate staircase & RI plumbing for expansion. Covered Trex porches on front & rear w/floor to ceiling sliding glass doors leading to custom paver patio & gas fire pit. Main lvl. laundry w/attached mudroom off the garage. The 2nd floor includes a grand foyer area, 2 spacious BR's w/oversized space for a movie room, playroom or 3rd BR, closets in all, 2 full BA's and office.