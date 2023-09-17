You must see this beautifully updated 1920's home. The home features 4-bedrooms and 2.5 gorgeous bathrooms with tiled showers and soaking tub. The original hardwood floors shine and the updated kitchen with new appliances, slate flooring, and quarts countertop is not to be missed. A beautiful black and white theme throughout. There is a large bedroom located on the main floor along with main floor laundry. Upstairs features three additional bedrooms, including the primary suite with large walk in closet and en suite bathroom. Sit out on your front porch or enjoy the fenced-in back yard that is perfect for your four-legged friend and also includes a garden space. New HVAC system. Conveniently located in a beautiful location near Appomattox High School.