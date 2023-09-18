Check out this beautiful completely updated OPEN floorplan brick ranch home with an in ground pool and a detached garage!! This home is in the perfect location just a few miles from the town of Appomattox and only 20 mins to Lynchburg. There is lots of room in this home with over 2100 sq' 4 bedrooms and 2 living areas including the large den in the basement. This home has a Brand new custom kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances and 3 new full bathrooms all with ceramic tile floors and custom tiled showers. Outside features a covered front porch, very neat rear trex deck, ample amount of paved parking, a detached 2 car garage with power and the in ground pool. The pool area has lots of decking and a covered area in the back of the garage for grills. Firefly fiber optic internet!! Call today to take a look!