New construction in desired Brookville school district! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath gives you all the extras you would expect in a custom home. Brick exterior, covered patios, and expansive rear deck with an outdoor ceiling fan just to name a few. Inside you'll find that the two story foyer and great room give this floor plan a very open feel while the extra windows brighten the house. The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and marble back splash. The master suite features trey ceiling, walk in closet, custom tile shower with separate soaking tub, and a private direct access to the covered rear deck overlooking the wooded back yard. Downstairs you'll have a full walkout basement ready for future expansion including plumbing rough in for an additional bathroom. The list goes on and on but you really need to see it for yourself!!! Owner/agent