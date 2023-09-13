Truly a rare find in this area. This sprawling estate in Campbell County features over 9,100 square feet of living area on 3 levels, all above ground, on almost 20 acres of land. Several possibilities exist to make this your dream home. This would make a perfect gentleman's estate as is or wedding venue with added outbuildings. Main level features large chef's kitchen with cook-top, convection wall oven, dual sinks, and large ice maker so you never run out of ice for entertaining guests. Breakfast room and dining room are large enough to seat all your guests. Main level master suite is built for comfort with large jetted tub, tile shower, water closet, his and hers sinks, his and hers walk-in closets, large master bedroom with fireplace and tray ceiling. Keep all your vehicles inside and out of the weather with the attached 4 car garage. Second floor features large entertainment room, 3 additional bedrooms,2 full baths, kids room and exercise room. Third level features large play area.