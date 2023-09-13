NEW PRICE on this stunning brick home, fabulous cul-d-sac lot on Governor Lane just off Rt. 221 in Forest. Prepare to be amazed when you tour this home! The gleaming hardwoods, the lighting, this home has it all. Step inside to the living room ideal for entertaining, and formal dining room for elegant dinners. Incredible kitchen with center island, gas cook-top, expansive counter space, pantry with pull-out, sunny breakfast area which leads to screened porch. Kitchen is open to the large den with fireplace flanked by custom built-ins. Main level en-suite primary is perfect with pampering master bath, abundance of cabinetry. Second level features multiple bedroom spaces, 2 bathrooms, plus storage. Terrace level with full kitchen, huge dining area, den with fireplace, gaming space, patio, plus playroom, and office. Amazing amount of storage in this home too! WOW!