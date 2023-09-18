Just Listed!! This beautiful all brick maintenance free home is surrounded by 9.2020 beautiful acres off a private road.(Both Lots are being sold together) Circular Driveway, 2 Car Carport and 2 sheds. This home features an open floor plan, beautiful vaulted ceilings, picturesque windows- full of natural light to enjoy taking in the beautiful hardwoods and a plethora of nature. With 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths and two living areas, there is plenty of room to spread out. Main level laundry and pantry off kitchen. Lots of closet space. Huge unfinished side of basement for tons of storage including a workshop with overhead lighting is waiting to be finished. Outside you will enjoy sweet serenity while rocking on the front porch, grilling on the back deck or enjoying a firepit steps from the large walkout patio. Home is wired for a generator. There is a garden area on the 3 acre lot for those with green thumbs. Hurry... you don't want to miss this one of a kind home.