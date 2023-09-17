Welcome to this beautifully updated traditional four square home nestled in the heart of Lynchburg, Virginia! This timeless architectural gem offers the perfect blend of classic elegance and modern convenience, making it an ideal haven for families seeking comfort and convenience. 2.5 baths, meticulously updated to meet contemporary tastes and needs. Thoughtfully preserved traditional design, offering character and warmth. 🏡 Generous living areas, perfect for entertaining guests or spending quality family time. Upgraded kitchen with modern appliances and plenty of storage for culinary enthusiasts. Outdoor oasis - a lovely backyard space offering opportunities for gardening and play. Conveniently located in Lynchburg, offering easy access to local amenities and attractions Proximity to schools, parks, and community centers, making it a family-friendly location. Don't miss the opportunity to own this true gem~