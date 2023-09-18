Welcome to this remarkable & charming cape cod, situated on a handsomely landscaped corner lot that epitomizes modern living at its finest. This meticulously maintained home boasts an array of enticing features and upgrades that are sure to impress. Beautiful hardwood floors and clean, modern paint throughout. Loads of built-in shelving, including china cabinets in the spacious dining room. Custom cornice boards, large, airy rooms with loads of natural light, updated lighting fixtures and a cozy screened - in porch add to the charm of this home. The mature landscaping, park-like feel of the property and rear stone patio will make you want to spend quality time outdoors. This remarkable home offers the perfect fusion of elegance, functionality, and style. New roof, siding, gutters, hvac. Newly remodeled porches, kitchen & main bath. Newer storage bldg and an underground fence for the furbabies! GLO fiber is also available. Hardwood floors being refinished the week of August 20th! New photos coming soon!