Welcome to 4317 Gorman Drive! This meticulously remodeled brick home boasts a brand new kitchen with quartz countertops, new appliances, marble and tile baths, engineered hardwood throughout the rest of the home, slate roof and propane water heater. Conveniently located just off of Rivermont Ave puts you just minutes from shopping and dining. Spacious great room has a wood burning fireplace. large, Private back yard is perfect for entertaining and the kids to run and play. Call for your showing today.