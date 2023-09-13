A RARE opportunity and offered for the first time! Beautiful, custom built home, in a picturesque setting on over 8 ACRES in the city. The construction quality is uncompromising with stone exterior, walls and fireplace, copper roof and gutters, slate floors and walkways, hardwoods, and Pella windows. Designed by Bill Addison, a renowned architect, there is almost 5,000 square feet with 5 fireplaces, formal living room and dining room, a main floor master en suite with his and hers bathrooms with heated floors, guest suite, two more bedrooms upstairs with their own private baths, and 3 car garage. Kitchen has granite counters and opens onto a screened porch. Terrace level has rec room, another family room with fireplace and wet bar, tons of storage. The grounds offer a retreat of lush landscaping, grassy areas perfect for entertaining or picnics, a creek the runs along the border of the lot, massive outdoor storage shed, and PRIVACY. Location is IDEAL with a cul-de-sac address.