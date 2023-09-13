Built to be timeless. Truly a masterpiece crafted in authentic Jeffersonian architecture. From the grand staircase the home flows into the master bedroom wing, family room, sunroom, grand living/great room, kitchen and formal dining. The east wing offers the executive cherry wood office, owners lounge, and the master bedroom with his and her private baths/dressing rooms. Sitting at the top of 10 acres, enjoy priceless views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and watch the sun set over the Peaks of Otter from the deck. Entertain in style with the custom-built bar, billiard, and extensive patio space. Impressive grounds with mature oaks, flowering perennials, circle driveway, brick paths, water fountain, and even a pickle ball court. Five-star features abound from copper roof, copper gutters, quartz countertops, windows, impressive brick work, fireplaces, custom trim and doorways, to door knobs and hardware. All thoughtfully executed and respectfully done.