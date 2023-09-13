The Trivium Estate ~ a stunning historic property on 11.18 acres peacefully nestled at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Forest, VA (Bedford County) Serving as residential home to wedding venue, business, this home could be bed & breakfast, vintage car museum, or ballroom rented as a venue space, commercial space, endless possibilities. Elegant foyer, beautiful staircase, formal spaces for hosting elegant dinner parties, large rooms for guests and family to gather. Main level primary suite, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms. Truly enjoy the landscaped grounds with 200-year old boxwoods, decks, porches, stocked pond, gazebo, parking areas, new roof, this is one of the most spectacular properties in Virginia. Beautifully updated kitchen in main home, rich cabinets, gas range, center island, abundance of cabinets, adjacent pantry/laundry. Multi-purpose ballroom addition could be wedding venue (many tables/chairs/wedding items would convey), commercial kitchen, bathrooms. Incredible!