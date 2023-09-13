VIRGINIA is rich in equestrian history! Bring your horses to this gorgeous horse property in Forest, VA, equine masterpiece, pristine. Custom-built on 22.61 acres, prepare to be amazed! Privately gated with barn, fencing, riding areas, pastures, in-ground pool, you'll be captivated by this home. Enjoy extensive landscaping, gas carriage lights, lamppost, serpentine brick sidewalk to the welcoming front entry. Step inside to a fabulous open floor plan, gorgeous kitchen with quartz on island, granite, stainless appliances, open shelving, dining area overlooking in-ground pool, mature trees, walk-in pantry, laundry room. Great room ideal for relaxing with stone fireplace, vaulted, beam ceiling. Plush main level primary en suite, bath with tile shower. Three bedrooms on second level, 2 baths. Terrace level family room/pool table area, kitchenette, gym, sauna, massive steam shower, access to patio with waterfall. spiral staircase to covered porch off kitchen, 3 garages. Too much to list!