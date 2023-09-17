Beautiful brick two story home built with lots of character and a large back yard perfect for the kids to play in. This home is located close to everything including Liberty and LC! Hardwood floors on the main level, detailed trim, decorative fireplace, landscaped yard with weeping cherry trees fill the yard. This home has been rented for 30 years and is currently occupied by tenants. It can easily return to being one owner home, keep the terrace apartment, or keep upper and lower rentals to help pay the mortgage. Main level is month so you can occupy that level with notice, while upper and lower levels have a year lease. Each level has its own kitchen and full bath. Plenty of space in this home for your family. Call today to find out how you could become on your way to being a landlord!