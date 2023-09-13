Welcome to 2101 Rivermont Avenue, your dream home AND investment opportunity! This stunning historic Stanhope Johnson home offers not only timeless charm and grandeur, but also the potential to offset your monthly expenses by renting out two separate apartments (both with exterior access) in the home. Nestled close to downtown Lynchburg, this property presents a unique opportunity to own a piece of Lynchburg history while simultaneously generating income! Step inside and you'll be greeted by a grand foyer with soaring ceilings and intricate original molding, doors, windows and Oak flooring. As a bonus, there is a huge walk-up attic that is great for storage, or it could eventually be finished if you need more space! Outside, the yard has been beautifully maintained. The front features a huge porch, and there is a 2-level deck and main-level patio out back. The backyard features a garage, great for a workshop or additional storage. Schedule your own private showing today!