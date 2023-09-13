Take a step back in time when you enter this Stanhope Johnson colonial revival. 32 x 12 grand foyer with custom mural you have to see to appreciate. Interior features all the charm with 2 story staircase, high ceilings, pocket doors, detailed mouldings, beautiful Oak flooring. formal library and formal living room with fireplaces. 17 x 14 Dining with grasscloth built-ins to display your china and serving pieces. Kitchen has all the modern conveniences: white cabinets, gold pulls, new subway tile backsplash, new quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Main level primary bed with bath. Two separate apartments/short term rentals with exterior entrances Or make this seven BR home your primary residence. Convenient to Downtown, University of Lynchburg and Liberty University.