A Kind of Craziness

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No Americans in their right minds in, say, 1980, or 1990, would have chosen for the American future where we as a nation find ourselves now—not just the pandemic, but in many vital ways.

For decades, the nation’s progress has mostly been blocked by the pathologies that have arisen in the American system of power.

And now these pathologies are endangering the very survival of American democracy, as we move toward an election in which the President of the United States has demonstrated his willingness to do whatever he can to maintain himself in power—publicly lying, cheating, abusing his powers, threatening to foment civil conflict, and questioning whether he’d cooperate in a peaceful transition of power if he loses.

And in recent weeks, President Trump has — quite brazenly – has turned the executive branch of the federal government into a weapon to serve his quest to hold onto power:

» Trump has put an apparently corrupt major Trump donor in charge of the U.S. Postal Service to disable the Postal system. (Because, polls show, most mail-in-voting will be from people voting for Trump’s opponent.)