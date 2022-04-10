Bob Good: The real radicals

Conservatives like me are often called “radical” by our critics for being unapologetic about our faith, for standing strong for traditional values, and for demanding that our government uphold our Constitutional rights. I will acknowledge that I am unequivocal in my criticism of the failed Biden Administration, the woke agenda of the Democratic Party, and even some in the Republican party in Washington who refuse to truly fight for the values they claim to hold.

In the D.C. swamp, my efforts can often leave me as the proverbial “odd man out.” At the same time, the notion that fighting against the establishment norms here is the definition of radicalism doesn’t really make sense when you consider that Congress’ approval rating is an abysmal 18%. Conservatives, liberals, and moderates have deep divides over policy, but nearly all Americans share my utter disdain for how Congress handles its business.

It is clear the establishment in Washington is radically out of touch with Americans. Nowhere is this more obvious than among self-proclaimed “Moderate Democrats” like Virginia’s Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, who provided unequivocal support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to be the next Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Judge Jackson will almost certainly be the most radical Justice in modern Supreme Court history. If the merits of her judicial record and philosophy were taken seriously, she would not receive the votes of 51 Senators. Sadly, her confirmation hearing was little more than a pre-ordained partisan exercise with the corporate media providing cover for her evasive answers and her terrible record on the bench.

From the most liberal parts of Northern Virginia to the deepest red counties in my congressional district, you would be hard pressed to find someone who cannot define what a woman is or who defends the horrific practice of partial-birth abortion. In an age where cases involving gender are certain to reach the Supreme Court, Judge Jackson said, because she is not a biologist, she is unqualified to define what a woman is. As a Supreme Court Clerk, Judge Jackson helped write an opinion striking down a partial-birth abortion ban. As a lawyer, Judge Jackson worked on behalf of one of the most radical pro-abortion organizations in America in their attempt to restrict the free speech of pro-life Americans protesting practices like partial-birth abortion.

Even worse, you would struggle to find anyone outside of prison who agrees with Judge Jackson on giving lighter sentences to child pornographers that profit from the rape, torture, and degradation of children. In fact, if you encountered such a person at a Board of Education meeting, in the grocery store, or in any other public space you would naturally keep your children away from them.

Judge Jackson’s indefensible pattern of significantly lighter sentencing for possession of child pornography averaged 57% less than the national average, and 47% less for the distribution of child pornography. In every single child pornography case she heard, she sentenced the most heinous of criminals below the sentencing guidelines she was expected to adhere to as a judge. In fact, Judge Jackson never sentenced a predator in possession of child pornography, or a trafficker selling child pornography, to the sentence being sought by prosecutors.

The specifics of each case are even more alarming. In U.S. v. Cooper (2019) the defendant was found to have over 600 images and videos depicting violent sexual abuse, including sadomasochism, and adults performing sexual acts on children — essentially child sex torture. In this case Judge Jackson explained her rationale for a radically lighter sentence by stating that she found, “… the guideline factors are in many ways outdated … they no longer adequately distinguish between more serious and less serious child pornography distribution offenses.” She also admitted that in sentencing, “I’m really reluctant to get into the nature of the porn.” Worried that she may over punish this individual for possibly having “less serious child pornography distribution offenses” she provided a minimum sentence.

In another 2019 case, U.S. v. Cane, the defendant was found to have a collection of over 6,500 files depicting school-age children engaging in sadomasochism with adults and foreign objects. Judge Jackson not only provided the minimum sentence allowable, but she also described her disagreement with accounting for the number of horrifying images the defendant had obtained and illegally shared. Jackson explained, “[You’re] obviously aware of my policy disagreement. I just think it’s very, very hard to deal with number of images as a significant aggravator…”.

The bottom line is that a judge’s most basic qualification for appointment should be her judgment when deciding cases and sentences, and Judge Jackson fails this test miserably. You would think if Senator Tim Kaine or Senator Mark Warner had any semblance of a “moderate” core, they would have immediately called on President Biden to withdraw this lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land. Sadly, Virginia’s Senators voted to confirm her because they are beholden to the radicals in their leftist base, and want to appease the Washington establishment, even if it means ignoring the failure to appropriately punish these horrible crimes against innocent children.

Bob Good, a Republican, represents Virginia’s 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He lives in Campbell County.