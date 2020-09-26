Cal Thomas: Disproving a negative

He met a businessman who “saw something in me that I could not see in myself and started teaching me valuable lessons in life.” From there he was off and running.

Scott’s story was about taking advantage of the opportunities America offers.

Another speaker was football great Herschel Walker. Speaking as one might testify as a character witness at a trial, Walker, who said he has known Donald Trump for 37 years, defended the president against charges by the left that he is a racist and doesn’t care about Black or brown people.

“People who think that don’t know what they’re talking about,” Walker said. “Growing up in the Deep South, I’ve seen racism up close. I know what it is, and it isn’t Donald Trump. Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our national anthem and our country doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice. I care about all of those things. So does Donald Trump. He shows how much he cares about social justice in the Black community through his actions, and his actions speak louder than stickers or slogans on a jersey.”