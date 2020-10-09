Clarence Page: Why I wince when I hear the words 'white privilege'

But still, I wince when I hear the words “white privilege.” I don’t deny its existence. But, as I try to encourage the cross-racial dialogue that we so desperately need in our increasingly diverse country, I find the term often proves to be more trouble than it’s worth.

For one thing, when I say it to mean its original academic meaning — systems that benefit white people over nonwhite people in some societies — I hear from white people who accuse me of accusing them of racism, and go on to tell me about how hard they and their ancestors worked to make it on their own in this country. I get it.

In fact, I mean nothing personal. I am only using it in the way the fabled fish is intended to hear about water. It’s all around us and for the common good we need to understand it and deal with it — or it surely will deal with us in the most damaging ways.

Unfortunately, President Trump, despite his frequent attacks against “political correctness” and “cancel culture,” recently has responded with cancellation, particularly of racial sensitivity training in federal agencies. He’s gunning for any training that addresses such topics as “white privilege” and related “critical race theory,” which he calls “divisive, anti-American propaganda.”