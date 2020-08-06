Could Riggleman win the governorship as an independent?

U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman — that is soon-to-be-former U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman — says he may run for governor next year.
That’s not a surprise. Riggleman briefly sought the Republican nomination for governor in 2017, so it would make sense for him to do so again now that he’s soon going to be out of office. He’d probably fare better in a statewide primary than in the fevered confines of the 5th District’s recent drive-thru convention where conservative activists booted him out in favor of former Campbell County Supervisor Bob Good. That assumes, of course, there is a Republican primary next year — Republicans have yet to decide on a nominating method and the hardest-core conservatives have always favored conventions because their power is diluted if more people vote.
Virginia Republicans also are in dire need of a candidate other than state Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield County, who has lamented that Virginia is “erasing the history of the white people” and spoke at a rally in Richmond July 4 where “a handful of white men raised their hands in Nazi-like salutes” and another speaker represented a fringe group whose literature calls for an “escalation of hostilities in what will constitute the bloodiest civil war in human history.” Republicans eager to avoid a Chase nomination might well embrace Riggleman — or any credible candidate, actually — as their temporary savior.
However, that’s not all that Riggleman said in his recent interview with Bloomberg Radio. He also said that he was thinking about running for governor as an independent. “The Virginia Republican Party is so broken,” Riggleman said. “Maybe it is time for a third-party run.”
Some observations:
First is the obvious: Democrats should encourage Riggleman to run as an independent because that would split the Republican vote.
The second is not-so-obvious: Would it be possible for Riggleman to run as an independent and actually win in a three-way race?
If you were to game out such a scenario, here’s how it would look: Democrats nominate a candidate so far to the left that a lot of the suburban voters who have been voting Democratic lately are put off. Meanwhile, Republicans nominate a candidate so far to the right that even a lot of regular Republicans can’t abide by the nominee. If that were to happen, would Riggleman be a credible alternative?
This scenario is based on three big assumptions, but two of them are quite plausible. Democrats have at least five, maybe six, candidates likely to run for the nomination. If former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is one of those, he’d occupy the more centrist / establishment lane, which means the temptation will be strong for some of the other candidates to veer further to the left to look for votes. It’s entirely possible a Democratic nominee could come out of that field standing much further to the left than many general election voters are comfortable with.
Meanwhile, Virginia Republicans have shown a suicidal propensity to nominate far-right candidates who repulse suburban voters — Corey Stewart is the most recent of those on the statewide level, and Chase so far is running a campaign that makes even the Confederate flag-loving Stewart seem pretty bland.
The problem with that scenario is that Riggleman may not be the best messenger for a “pox on both of your houses” campaign. He’s not a centrist, he’s pretty darned conservative. He just ran afoul of certain 5th District Republicans because he’s got a libertarian streak that led him to preside over a same-sex wedding. That marks him as a different kind of conservative, but is he still too conservative to win statewide in today’s Virginia?
Let’s not go down that rabbit hole just yet. Instead, let’s look at another question: Is it even possible for a third-party candidate to win the governorship? Here’s where Riggleman might find some encouragement — and some examples. In the past 50 years, there have been eight instances where a third-party candidate won a governorship somewhere in the U.S. Not surprisingly, there are complicated stories behind each one.
In the 2014 Alaska gubernatorial election, there was no Democratic nominee, so former Republican Bill Walker ran (and won) against a Republican nominee. That leaves seven elections where independents won three-way or more-way races —Maine in 1974, Alaska and Connecticut in 1990, Maine in 1994, Maine and Minnesota in 1998, Rhode Island in 2010. In four of those seven races, the independents were current or former senators or governors who already had a statewide following. If we drop out those, we’re left with James Longley (a businessman elected in Maine in 1974), Angus King (another businessman elected in Maine, in 1994 and re-elected in 1998) and Jesse Ventura (the former pro wrestler elected in Minnesota in 1998.) All three, though, were still better-known within their states than Riggleman is — and the ones in Maine had the advantage of a much smaller state to run in.
What could Riggleman learn from those races? First, his background as a partisan may not matter. Of those independents elected elsewhere, all had a previous identity with one party or another with the exception of Ventura. Second, Riggleman would need a strong, clear message that channels disgust with both political parties. Can he do that? In some of these independent victories, a former partisan won with support from the other party. In Connecticut, Lowell Weicker was a former Republican senator but was elected governor as an independent by draining away votes from the Democratic candidate. Weicker was moderate enough to make that happen; Riggleman is no Lowell Weicker. It also helped that Connecticut had a fiscal crisis that year and Weicker presented himself as someone with the stature to fix it. Can a one-term congressman from rural Virginia (Riggleman is from Nelson County) make a persuasive case to voters in Northern Virginia— a part of the state that’s been voting 60% or more Democratic — that he’s more in tune with them than whoever wins the nomination for both the Democrats and the Republicans?
Another way to look at this: If we drop out King’s re-election bid, the independents who won have taken anywhere from 35% to 40% of the vote. Could Riggleman get that much of the vote as an independent? Or would he go the way of Russ Potts, the rogue Republican state senator from Winchester who ran as an independent in 2005 — and took just 2.2% of the vote, a share so low that it didn’t make a difference?
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!