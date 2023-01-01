David Neumeyer: Lynchburg has a government that works

The end of the year is a time for reflection on what we enjoyed, benefited from, and learned in the last year and can apply to the new year. The last two months have reminded me of some of the many benefits of living in Lynchburg, where the cost of living is low and the quality of life is high. In particular, the last two months have reminded me that we have a city government that works.

The street light in front of my house flickered for months this year, but I delayed acting on it until it finally went out. I live on a bend which is not wide and regularly has dog walkers and cars after dark, so I called the Lynchburg Citizens First Information line and requested help. Several nights later, a contractor’s bucket truck pulled up late at night, a worker hopped out, and in a few minutes a new bulb was installed and operating. Several weeks later, I called Animal Control when a deer appeared injured and stuck in a wire fence in the woods at the back of my yard. My call quickly produced city employees who determined the deer would not survive on its own and dealt with it quickly and humanely, and the carcass was gone from the curb within another few hours.

Lynchburg also has an efficient and effective voting system. In the last six years, it has been my honor to serve on the city electoral board; I have learned a lot more about the Code of Virginia, and greatly enjoyed working with terrific people who put in long hours year after year for low salaries and even lower stipends to ensure that Lynchburg voters can vote as efficiently and quickly as possible, confident that their vote is being accurately counted. I am in particularly in awe of the long hours worked on Election Day, often from 4:30 am to 11 p.m., by our precinct chiefs, assistant chiefs, and officers of election.

Many of us don’t realize the amount of time that is devoted day after day year round to our election process. Election preparation and security precautions do not take just a few weeks every fall; they are year-round activities requiring full time staff members in the registrar’s office and part-time electoral board members who put in hours every week in reviewing state communications and requirements, and meet monthly to respond to state process and security requirements with policy decisions implemented by the staff. Election preparation also requires extensive time for months in recruiting, training and equipping the officers of election who open, run, and close our 18 precinct polling places and central absentee precinct when voting is taking place.

The work is serious, and those who do it take it very seriously. Every one of the board members, staff members, city tech workers, and officers of election with whom I have worked in the last six years have been absolutely professional in ensuring they follow state law as well as training by equipment vendors and by our registrar staff. Partisan political beliefs and affiliations are not a factor except to the extent required by state law, which provides that the political parties nominate electoral board members for appointment by our circuit court and gives preference to the appointment of party-nominated officers of election whenever possible. Once those appointments are made, however, party affiliations disappear as election officials work together to follow Virginia law and Department of Election instructions, many of which are lengthy and complex. The Code of Virginia is everyone’s compass, constitution and bible, and it is followed to the letter to the best of everyone’s abilities.

I was nominated to this position by the Lynchburg Democratic Party six years ago, appointed by all of the circuit court judges of the 24th Judicial Circuit, and reappointed three years ago. While honoring the three-year terms of electoral board appointments, the Code of Virginia requires that the party of the governor holds two of the three seats on each local electoral board. I have reached the end of my second three-year term and will be replaced in January by Republican Steve Troxel as the board’s newest appointee. Steve has served as a vigorous, careful and thorough precinct chief as long as I can remember, and, working with board members Carolyn Sherayko and Betty Gibbs and registrar Christine Gibbons, will continue this important work of implementing state law for our voters. In the immortal words of coach and mayor Jimmie Bryan, it’s a great day to be alive in Lynchburg.