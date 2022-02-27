Edward F. Palm: A Boomer reflects on the Ukraine crisis

What to say about the Russian invasion of Ukraine? I am about to ignore the sage advice of the bard of my generation: “Don’t speak too soon/For the wheel’s still in spin.” Say “OK, Boomer,” if you must. But as a member of that fabled World War II Baby Boom generation, I worry that we’ve been here before and that we’re about to fail yet another crucial test of our national resolve and character.

In 1938, Hitler engineered the annexation of Austria. He felt about Austria as Putin does about Ukraine. Germany and Austria had historical, cultural, and religious ties. That same year, the world acquiesced in Hitler’s annexation of the Sudetenland—which he said would be his last claim on European territory. Then in 1939 Germany invaded Poland, and barely a year later came the “Blitz”—Germany’s bombing of England. World War II was on, but without us until the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Images of that supposedly “Good War” loomed large in the popular culture of my day. I remember seeing newsreel reruns of Londoners taking shelter in their subways during the Blitz. And now I’m seeing real-life, real-time CNN interviews of Ukrainian families sheltering in subways. Having grown up in peace and security, I never quite appreciated how those Londoners must have felt. Then I found myself in Vietnam hunkered down in a bunker against incoming artillery. That gives me some insight into how helpless those Ukrainian civilians must be feeling. Ask yourself, how would you feel if you were in their place?

Frankly, we weren’t known for our empathy, sympathy, and compassion before Pearl Harbor. Trump doesn’t hold the copyright on the “America First” slogan. The America First Committee (AFC) was formed on September 4, 1939, only three days after Hitler’s invasion of Poland. It was a popular isolationist pressure group intent on keeping us out of World War II. Its most prominent member was the antisemitic aviation hero Charles Lindbergh, who had visited and become an admirer of Hitler’s Germany. The AFC dissolved four days after Pearl Harbor, issuing a statement urging Americans to support the war.

But that was then. This is now, and the question remains: What should we do about the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

On the plus side, as of this writing, a Republican-Democratic consensus seems to be building against Putin. Biden is imposing tough sanctions, but will that be enough? I doubt Putin will stop at Ukraine, and a reconstituted Soviet Union would be a threat to our peace and security. The devil of it is that super powers dare not engage in conventional warfare. The losing side is likely to resort to nuclear weapons.

If, like so many Americans in the 1930s, you feel that what’s happening in Europe is unfortunate but finally none of our business, the old major turned professor here has a reading assignment for you. Google, read and reflect upon John Donne’s “Meditation XVII,” commonly known by its catchphrase: “for whom the bell tolls.” It’s an eloquent reminder of how we’re all in this together. Our options may be limited, but this is not the time for indifference.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.