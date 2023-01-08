Edward F. Palm: A colonoscopy confidential

“Call Roto-Rooter! That’s the name, and away go troubles down the drain.” That was the advertising jingle of the Cincinnati-based plumbing company that specializes in opening clogged drains. And their jingle is what I can’t help but think of whenever colonoscopies are mentioned.

Truth be told, colonoscopies and I have had a troubled past. I resisted having one for years. But Mrs. Palm finally wore me down in 2012. I must admit I didn’t handle the preparation well. I groused about having to fast for nearly 24 hours and about having to drink a gallon of what tasted like salt water. This was before the advent of the easier MiraLax/Gatorade laxative method. Suffice it to say I was eagerly looking forward to getting to Colonoscopies-R-Us and getting it all over with.

Finally, after a long day’s night, Mrs. Palm and I were in the car and ready to back out of the garage when we heard the phone ring. Mrs. Palm ran in to answer it and came back with the worst news I could have gotten at that point. My colonoscopy was canceled. The doctor’s mother had died.

Shades of Shakespeare’s Hamlet! I thought of the scene in which Hamlet’s uncle, the king, and his mother, newly married to his uncle, are trying to convince Hamlet he has mourned too long for his dead father. They remind Hamlet that death is inevitable and the loss of a parent is a common occurrence most people accept and get over. “Why seems it so particular with thee?” his mother asks.

If I had been able to reach the doctor who deserted me that morning, I would have posed essentially the same question. He could have put off mourning for an hour or two. I mean, let’s face it: His mother wasn’t going anywhere.

A month or so later, I did go through with it. That was in 2012. The result was reassuring. “Look, ma! No polyps.”

Flash forward 10 years. Mrs. Palm and my primary care physician ganged up on me. I had what I assume will be my final colonoscopy early last month. The preparation was easier this time. The fasting was not. But Mrs. Palm would attest to the fact that I was stoical about it. And once again, I got a clean bill of health. No polyps! That’s important because polyps have a way of turning into colon cancer.

As those of us who have been medically Roto-Rootered know, being accompanied by someone who can drive you home afterwards is an absolute prerequisite to the procedure. That makes sense. Driving soon after being anaesthetized is contraindicated — a precaution Mrs. Palm took to heart. She wouldn’t even allow me to get behind the wheel six hours later.

Shakespeare and my mordant irony aside, the inconvenience is minor, the potential benefit major. The old saw about an ounce of prevention being worth a pound of cure comes to mind. That especially applies to cures that involve chemotherapy — which colon cancer often does.

The moral of the story is this: Should your doctor recommend a colonoscopy, do it. You’ll be glad you did it in the end (no pun intended). Just remember the Roto-Rooter jingle. You want to keep troubles going down the drain.